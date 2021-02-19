ROBERTS, DENNIS JEROME 02/17/2021

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170

POSSESS COUNTERFEIT INSTRUMENT/CURRENCY/CHECK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET