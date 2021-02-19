TOMLIN, CRAIG CUNNINGHAM 02/18/2021

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 215

LARC MERCHANT EMERGENCY DOOR - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags