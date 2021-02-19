HOPE, JUSTIN JAQUANE 02/18/2021

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 180

HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-TRAFFICK HEROIN BY POSSESSION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

