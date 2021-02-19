HARPINE, CAITLYNN ASHLEY 02/18/2021

Age: 19 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 120

POSS/ MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS F-WN/ LQ/ MXBV<21 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PUR/ ATT F-WN/ LQ/ MXBV< 21 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

OBT/ ATT OBT ALC OTHER DL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags