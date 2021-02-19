PENLEY, CARRIE AMANDA 02/19/2021

Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 122

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS: PERSON CHARGED WITH DOMESTI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags