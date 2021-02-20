MOORE, JACKIELIS YOSHON 02/19/2021

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 205

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags