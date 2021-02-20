COLTRAIN, BRENDA FAITH 02/20/2021

Age: 33 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 130

FTA-SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FELONY BREAK OR ENTER BUILDING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

