HINES, BRIAN SPENCER 02/20/2021

Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 163

FTA- COVERING/ DISGUISINIG REG PLATE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags