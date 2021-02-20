PLYMOUTH, JIMMY RAY 02/20/2021

Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 230

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags