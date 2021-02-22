FENNER, REGINALD BOSILA 02/21/2021

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 235

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSES MARJI PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSES MARJI PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags