HALL, NYKERIYA ADONTINIQUE 02/22/2021
Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 120
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Tuesday was 18.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Secondary roads adjacent to the river are flooded. The river inundates portions of Pitt-Greenville Airport. Water reaches a few homes near the river. Most of River Drive and the end of Warren Street, in Greenville, is impassable, with several houses surrounded by water. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek At Grifton affecting Pitt and Lenoir Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek At Grifton. * Until further notice. * At 9:25 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:25 AM EST Tuesday was 17.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water approaches homes in Tick Bite, and also along Water Street in Grifton. Portions of Tick Bite Road, Creekshore Drive, and Lenoir Street are covered by floodwaters. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River at Rock Springs affecting Pitt County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River at Rock Springs. * Until further notice. * At 9:20 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:20 AM EST Tuesday was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the river. Water floods several holes at Ironwood Golf and Country Club. Water inundates the public boat launch area off of HWY 222. Water may cover portions of Old River Road and HWY 33 near Conetoe Creek. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Tuesday was 15.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.9 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson County. &&
