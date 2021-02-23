POLLOCK, LAUREL ELAINE 02/22/2021

Age: 25 Sex: F Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 185

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags