...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir
Counties.
For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton.
* Until Sunday evening.
* At 9:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:00 AM EST Wednesday was 15.2 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.8 feet Monday morning.
* Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road
north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds
several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson
County.
&&