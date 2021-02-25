HART, CHRISTOPHER COLUMBIS 02/24/2021

Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 165

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $515.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags