GRAY, KENDRICK DASHON 02/24/2021

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 210

CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags