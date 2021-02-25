GARCIA VELEZ, ROBERTO CARLOS 02/24/2021
Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160
LARCENY OF AUTO PARTS - FELONY Bond: $80000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF AUTO PARTS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF AUTO PARTS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF AUTO PARTS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY OF AUTO PARTS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET