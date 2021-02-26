TURNAGE, MARQUIS RENARD 02/25/2021

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150

PROBATION VIOLATION-DVPO VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-DWI LEVEL 1 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags