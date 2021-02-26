COLLICK, JEREMY JAMAL 02/25/2021

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 180

HARASSING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags