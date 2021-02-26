HROUB, ABDULLA HISHAM 02/25/2021

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 225

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags