BURNEY, KEITHAN GEROME 02/26/2021

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 220

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/ JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags