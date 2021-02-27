WITTE, CLAY PORTER 02/26/2021
Age: 57 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 160
DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INAC
Judicial Status: DISM
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: February 27, 2021 @ 11:25 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until Monday morning. * At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Saturday was 15.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 12.7 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding adjacent to the river. Some farmland flooded across Pitt County. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until Monday morning. * At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Saturday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 12.1 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&