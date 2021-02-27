STALLINGS, CORDERRAL DEANTHANY 02/26/2021

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 172

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags