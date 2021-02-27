ANDERSON, DAVID WAYNE 02/26/2021

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 180

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags