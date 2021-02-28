WHITENER, GREGORY BERNARD 02/27/2021

Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 200

POSSESS DRUG PARAPAHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags