ISAAC, VICTORIA LAHSHAY 02/27/2021

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 170

FTA MISD LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: WRPA Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET