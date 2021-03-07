213448 CHORNELL TYSON-DAVIS Mar 7, 2021 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TYSON-DAVIS, CHORNELL DEVON 03/07/2021Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 150POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Secu Status Felony Crime Status Bond Type Devon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Best of Greenville Eastern NC Living Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Greenville Magazine Winter 2020 Her Magazine November 2020 Greene Living November 2020 Living in Pitt County 2020 Her Magazine: Breast Cancer 2020 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector