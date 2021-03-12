213530 JAMAEL BUNDY Mar 12, 2021 58 min ago 1 of 2 BUNDY, JAMAEL ANTHONY 03/11/2021Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175FTA MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bundy Anthony Status Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Best of Greenville Her Magazine March 2021 Eastern NC Living Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Greenville Magazine Winter 2020 Her Magazine November 2020 Greene Living November 2020 Living in Pitt County 2020 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector