213540 MONTY ATKINSON Mar 13, 2021 Mar 13, 2021 Updated 59 min ago 1 of 2 ATKINSON, MONTY CARLOS 03/11/2021Age: 53 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 170MISDEMEANER PROBATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Best of Greenville Her Magazine March 2021 Eastern NC Living Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Greenville Magazine Winter 2020 Her Magazine November 2020 Greene Living November 2020 Living in Pitt County 2020 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector