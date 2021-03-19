PIERCE, ZACHARY ALLEN 03/17/2021
Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 150
FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 19, 2021 @ 4:12 am
PIERCE, ZACHARY ALLEN 03/17/2021
Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 150
FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET