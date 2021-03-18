Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.