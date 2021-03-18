SESSION, CYNTHIA 03/17/2021
Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 156
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 8:49 pm
SESSION, CYNTHIA 03/17/2021
Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 156
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET