MORGAN, TREVOR JASON 03/18/2021
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 170
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 8:49 pm
MORGAN, TREVOR JASON 03/18/2021
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 170
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET