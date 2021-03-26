213844 CRYSTAL REYNA Mar 26, 2021 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 REYNA, CRYSTAL LISET 03/25/2021Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 155MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Reyna Crystal Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Her Magazine March 2021 Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector