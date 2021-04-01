NEAL, BRANDON DONNELL 03/30/2021

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 145

COMMUNICATING THREATS- VIOLATION OF RELEASE OF CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE- VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET