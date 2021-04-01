29558_082.jpg BRIAN BROADWAY

BROADWAY, BRIAN LEE 03/30/2021

Age: 49 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 200

ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET