...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder temperatures are expected
Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&