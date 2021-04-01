KNIGHT, JULIAN ONTARIO 03/31/2021

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 235

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags