MUSKELLY, MORGAN ANTHONY 03/31/2021
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 230
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS ON FRIDAY... Minimun relative humidities will bottom out in the 20 to 30 percent range for most of Eastern NC on Friday. This combined with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph will produce an increased fire danger risk. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Late tonight through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder temperatures are expected Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
MUSKELLY, MORGAN ANTHONY 03/31/2021
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 230
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET