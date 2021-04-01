MITCHELL, PATRICK VAUGHN 03/31/2021

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags