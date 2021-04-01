WOODEN, SOPHIA SHERRIF 03/31/2021

Age: 35 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 240

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags