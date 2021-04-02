TYLER, DELTON 04/01/2021

Age: 62 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 175

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags