DAVIS, CURTIS ANTOINE 04/01/2021

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags