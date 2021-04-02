PHILLIPS, BRENDA MICHELLE 04/01/2021

Age: 66 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 170

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags