NICHOLSON, DANIEL ALTAVION 04/02/2021

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags