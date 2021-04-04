WILLIAMS, NICHOLAS WINFIELD 04/02/2021
Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 149
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
WILLIAMS, NICHOLAS WINFIELD 04/02/2021
Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 149
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET