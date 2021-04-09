WILLIAMS, ALICE DOS SANTOS 04/08/2021
Age: 57 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 163
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 8:32 pm
WILLIAMS, ALICE DOS SANTOS 04/08/2021
Age: 57 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 163
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET