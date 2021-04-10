Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.