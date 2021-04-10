HEMBY, SHAQUAN TRANESE 04/09/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 107
FTA - MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: April 10, 2021 @ 8:48 pm
