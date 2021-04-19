214341 LETRECIA EDWARDS Apr 19, 2021 Apr 19, 2021 Updated 58 min ago 1 of 2 EDWARDS, LETRECIA MICHELLE 04/17/2021Age: 46 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 285OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Puzzle Book March 2021 Progress 2021 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Her Magazine April 2021 Eastern NC Living Greenville Magazine Spring 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector