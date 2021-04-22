Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures dropping to 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina away from the immediate coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&